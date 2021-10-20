Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $606.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

