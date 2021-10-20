Ether Zero Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $227,525.90 and $6,703.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.01 or 0.06260708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00084110 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.