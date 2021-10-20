Etherisc DIP Token Price Tops $0.0909 on Top Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $80,502.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

