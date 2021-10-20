Ethverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $18,305.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.78 or 0.00447506 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.18 or 0.00940131 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

