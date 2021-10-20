ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

