Eugenie Levin Sells 3,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

