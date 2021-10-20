Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.63

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.63 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30), with a volume of 6,508,825 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £659.17 million and a PE ratio of -231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

