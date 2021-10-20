Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Euronav worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,641.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 341,445 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 37.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.