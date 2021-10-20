Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

