European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,285 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000.

EBACU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

