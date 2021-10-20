Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EUTLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

