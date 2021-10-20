Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $14.43. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2,041 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EUTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

