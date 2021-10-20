Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,074. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

