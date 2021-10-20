EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.27 on Wednesday, reaching 19.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.76. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

