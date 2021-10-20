EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.
NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.27 on Wednesday, reaching 19.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.76. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 23.41.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
