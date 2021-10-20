Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $281.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

