Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $187.98 million and $12.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00067542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00071254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.18 or 0.99999564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.86 or 0.06216466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,177 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.