EVERTEC (EVTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.