EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.36 million and $30,218.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00190650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

