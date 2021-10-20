Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,891,584 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNMP. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

