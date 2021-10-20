Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $67,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.