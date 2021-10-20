Exeedme Market Capitalization Reaches $28.42 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $781,407.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

