EXMO Coin Price Tops $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $266,280.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00190166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

