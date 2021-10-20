Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,363.61 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Exosis has a total market cap of $15,363.61 and $36.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded 90.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.22 or 0.06079370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00299494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.62 or 0.00960551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00082361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00398277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00262620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00252038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

