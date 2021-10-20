Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,289 ($42.97) on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The stock has a market cap of £30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,202.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,938.71.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

