Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-$6.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXR opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

