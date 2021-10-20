F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $216.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,928 shares of company stock worth $2,233,509. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

