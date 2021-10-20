Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.13% of Facebook worth $1,298,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.66. The stock had a trading volume of 237,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

