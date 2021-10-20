Falcon Project Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $5,961.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

