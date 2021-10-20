Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 532,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

