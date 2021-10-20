Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after buying an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.