Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Raised by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,882,000 after buying an additional 535,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 54.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

