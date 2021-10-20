FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FBK stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

