FCA Corp TX Buys 1,799 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,037. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

