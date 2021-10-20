FCA Corp TX Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.32. 886,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

