Fear Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Fear has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $5.99 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

