Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.95. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 21,115,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.71%.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.