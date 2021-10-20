Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,819,988 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.