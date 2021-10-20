Fera (FERA) Price Tops $0.0075

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Fera coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fera has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Fera has a market cap of $1.39 million and $24,053.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

