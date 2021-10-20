FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 3.4%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 2,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research firms have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

