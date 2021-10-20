Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Trading Up 0.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

