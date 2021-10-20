Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201,108 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

FCOR opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

