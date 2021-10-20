Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $323,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.31. 29,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,079. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 886.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

