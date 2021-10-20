Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 223,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,593,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,492,000 after acquiring an additional 418,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 796,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.