Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 223,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,593,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,492,000 after acquiring an additional 418,318 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 796,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

FIS opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.33 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 886.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

