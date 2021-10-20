FidexToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 98.1% lower against the US dollar. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $90,953.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

FidexToken Profile

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

Buying and Selling FidexToken

