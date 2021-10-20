Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.26.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.