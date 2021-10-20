Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 89591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

