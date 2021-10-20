Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.72 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 billion and approximately $698.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 114,973,861 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

