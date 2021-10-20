Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 218,731 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £23.07 million and a PE ratio of -112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.35.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

