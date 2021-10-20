Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.17. 19,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $358.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

